Man Kills Wife For Talking To Another Person On Mobile, Her Mother Too Murdered For Intervention

Kanpur: Police arrested a man in Chakeri area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for killing his wife and mother-in-law over a quarrel that was the fallout about the suspicion of his wife's association with another person.

Police said Joseph Peter, who stayed at a Friends' Colony house, got violent over a tiff with his wife Kamini. His wife used to stay with her mother Pushpa(60) at the latter's home.

According to the police, Joseph suspected that Pushpa with whom he was in love with and married her in 2017, objected to her talking to someone on the phone. Her conversation with an unknown person became the cause of their daily fight. On Sunday late evening, both of them quarreled again over the matter. In a fit of rage, Peter attacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

He did not spare even his mother-in-law, who tried to intervene. Both his wife and mother-in-law sustained grievous wounds. Hearing their screams, the neighbours informed the police. Kamini and Pushpa died on the spot in a short while. Meanwhile, neighbours informed the police. Police and forensic team reached the spot and gathered evidence. The police arrested the accused Joseph Peter.

ADCP East Rajesh Srivastava said that after the incident, the accused locked himself in the house. Despite efforts, he did not open the door, so the police somehow entered inside and arrested Joseph. Police also seized the weapon he carried.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused said that his wife used to talk to someone and he was very upset due to this. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.