Rajasthan: Over 6,000 Stones Surgically Removed From 70-year-old Farmer's Gallbladder

Kota (Rajasthan): Doctors of a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota have successfully removed at least 6,110 gallstones from a 70-year-old farmer from Bundi district.

The patient had a history of stomach pain, vomiting and other complications for several years but had not found any relief. Last week, he decided to approach a specialised hospital, located 100 km away in Kota, where doctors performed the surgery and successfully removed all the stones.

Dinesh Jindal, a laparoscopic surgeon, who operated on him, told ETV Bharat that the sonography on the patient revealed that the gallbladder was filled with stones and the size of the gallbladder had almost doubled from 7 x 2 cm to 12 x 4 cm.

"It was a critical case, as the stones in the gallbladder can cause serious harm to the patient. He could have suffered from inflammation in the pancreas, jaundice, and even cancer," he said.

Risk of Infection During Surgery

According to doctors, the operation took just 30 minutes, but it took the hospital staff at least two and a half hours to count the stones. "The operation was done on Friday, and the patient was discharged the next day. He is completely fit and is walking around," they said.

Dr Jindal said that a lot of caution had to be taken during the operation because the stones could have spread in the stomach due to a hole in the gallbladder. "The patient was at risk of infection. That is why these stones were removed by placing the gallbladder in an endobag," he said.

Genetic Reasons Played A Role

There are several reasons for such a case including genetics. Apart from this, fast food, fatty food, or rapid weight loss are also reasons for this. However, in this case, the patient had a history of having a relative operated for the same issue before, and a large number of stones had been removed from his gallbladder as well, Dr Jindal said.

"So, in his case, it seems it was genetic," he said.