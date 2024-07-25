Rs 19.51 Lakh Spent For Registration No 9999 In Hyderabad, Fancy Numbers Auction Rakes In Rs 51 Lakh

Hyderabad: The craze to own fancy number plates among vehicle owners in Hyderabad has touched a new high with many willing to shell out lakhs of rupees to secure their favorite digits.
In one such auction held at the Transport Office in Khairatabad on Wednesday, a registration number, 'TG09A 9999', fetched a whooping Rs 19.5 lakh.
Honors Developers, a local company, emerged as the highest bidder for the coveted '9999' registration number, reflecting the growing trend of high prices for unique registration numbers. The most sought-after numbers were 9999, 0001, 0009, 0006, 0005 and 0019.
Some of the high-profile bids that were made during the auction are:
- Honors Developers paid 19,51,111 for the number '9999' in the TG09A series
- NG Mind Frame secured the number '0001' in the newly launched 'TG09B' series for Rs 8.25 lakh
- Amaram Akshar Reddy paid Rs 6,66,666 for the number '0009' in the same series
- AMR India acquired the number '0006' for Rs 2,91,166
- Greater Infra Projects won the number '0005' for Rs 2,50,149
- Mold Tech Company obtained the number '0019' for Rs 1.30 lakh
Revenue boost for transport department
The auction proved to be highly profitable for the Khairatabad Transport Department, which amassed a total revenue of Rs. 51,17,514 from the sale of fancy number plates on a single day
JTC Ramesh, an official from the transport department, highlighted the growing popularity of fancy numbers among vehicle owners. "The enthusiasm for unique and significant vehicle numbers is evident from the high price that people are willing to pay for their preferred number. This trend not only reflects personal preferences but also contributes significantly to the department's revenue," he said
Fascination for fancy numbers
The fascination towards fancy registration numbers is not a new thing among vehicle owners, but the craze has surged in recent years. Many vehicle owners believe that special numbers, often linked to personal preference or superstition, enhance their prestige and bring good luck
Future Auctions
Given the success of this auction, the transport department plans to hold more such events to cater to the rising demand. The proceeds from these auctions are used to fund various infrastructure and public welfare projects, making it a win-win situation for both the government and the vehicle owners, officials said.
