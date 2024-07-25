ETV Bharat / state

Rs 19.51 Lakh Spent For Registration No 9999 In Hyderabad, Fancy Numbers Auction Rakes In Rs 51 Lakh

Hyderabad: The craze to own fancy number plates among vehicle owners in Hyderabad has touched a new high with many willing to shell out lakhs of rupees to secure their favorite digits.

In one such auction held at the Transport Office in Khairatabad on Wednesday, a registration number, 'TG09A 9999', fetched a whooping Rs 19.5 lakh.

Honors Developers, a local company, emerged as the highest bidder for the coveted '9999' registration number, reflecting the growing trend of high prices for unique registration numbers. The most sought-after numbers were 9999, 0001, 0009, 0006, 0005 and 0019.

Some of the high-profile bids that were made during the auction are:

Honors Developers paid 19,51,111 for the number '9999' in the TG09A series

NG Mind Frame secured the number '0001' in the newly launched 'TG09B' series for Rs 8.25 lakh

Amaram Akshar Reddy paid Rs 6,66,666 for the number '0009' in the same series

AMR India acquired the number '0006' for Rs 2,91,166

Greater Infra Projects won the number '0005' for Rs 2,50,149

Mold Tech Company obtained the number '0019' for Rs 1.30 lakh

Revenue boost for transport department

The auction proved to be highly profitable for the Khairatabad Transport Department, which amassed a total revenue of Rs. 51,17,514 from the sale of fancy number plates on a single day