Rs 1.42 Cr Cash, 32 'Benami' Flats Recovered In ED Raids At Premises Of Haryana Cong MLA And Others

Chandigarh/Hisar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday revealed that Rs 1.42 crore in cash, undisclosed 32 flats and plots and several incriminating documents were recovered during raids conducted at 16 locations linked to Mahendragarh Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh and promoters of a metal company on July 18 in connection with an alleged Rs 1,392 crore bank loan fraud case.

The search operations were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram and Mahendergarh and Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

The probe was initiated by ED on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI. ED stated that the raids were conducted against the Congress MLA, M/s Allied Strips Limited (ASL), Promoters Gaurav Aggarwal, Mohender Aggarwal and others including the Congress MLA, Akshat Singh and their entities M/s Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd.

The accused have been charged of siphoning and diverting funds, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and fraud to the tune of over Rs 1392.86 crore to the consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.

"The modus operandi followed included siphoning off of the funds borrowed from banks to other companies in the form of unsecured loans and advances, writing off debts of its various debtors, bogus transactions, etc and taking cash in return which had been invested for buying of land and other long term purposes. The searched entities have been found to have falsified their books of accounts," a press release issued by ED read.