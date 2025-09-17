Over A Month After Jammu's Chishoti Cloudburst, Fate Of 31 Missing People Remains Unclear
The missing people are declared dead following a magisterial probe. Their family members have not received any assistance from the government till now.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Amir Tantray
Jammu: More than a month after cloudburst triggered flashfloods in Chishoti village of Padder in Jammu's Kishtwar district, en route to Machail Mata, families are yet to receive any news about the 31 missing people
These people have not been declared officially dead as search operations are underway on the banks of the Chenab river from Padder to Dool.
"There is a process for declaring people dead. It requires a magisterial probe after which, the missing people will be declared dead," Amit Kumar, sub-district magistrate Padder, Kishtwar told ETV Bharat.
On August 14, a cloudburst triggered flashfloods in Chishoti village of Padder, where thousands of Mata Machail devotees were having lunch at the community free kitchen, had to run for their lives along with locals when a huge amount of water carrying big boulders and mud started approaching them.
The flashfloods had washed away everything, including devotees and locals. The official death toll is 66 while 115 people suffered injuries and were treated at different hospitals, including Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Doda.
As per the official records, 31 people are still missing and the search operation at the village ended after digging the area and all the men and machinery was sent back to their respective areas. The search operation, which witnessed participation from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and local non-government organisations, was called off as there was no trace of missing people.
"At present the search is limited to the banks of Chenab river with Village Defence Guard (VDG) members, Arogya Mitra members and J&K police personnel keeping an eye on the banks of the river," the SDM said.
Chishoti cloudburst was the first of the disasters that struck Jammu and Kashmir this monsoon season. Soon after this, on August 26, a landslide hit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track near Adhkuwari in which 34 pilgrims were killed and several others were injured.
Several low-lying areas in Jammu and Kashmir were flooded. Agricultural and horticulture plots along with roads were damaged due to the heavy rainfall and flash floods. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, both parts of NH-44, suffered damage and a 30-km-long stretch from Udhampur to Chenani of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway suffered extensive damage resulting in massive traffic congestions.
All this shifted the attention from the Chishoti tragedy and uncertainty prevails over the fate of 31 people, who are still reported missing. The next of the kins of these missing people will not receive any funds from the government till they are declared dead by a magistrate.
The family members of the 66 deceased have already received Rs six lakh, including Rs four lakh from SDRF and Rs two lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This apart, they are also likely to receive Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
Also Read