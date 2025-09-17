ETV Bharat / state

Over A Month After Jammu's Chishoti Cloudburst, Fate Of 31 Missing People Remains Unclear

File photo showing devastation in the Kishtwar cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST 2 Min Read

Amir Tantray Jammu: More than a month after cloudburst triggered flashfloods in Chishoti village of Padder in Jammu's Kishtwar district, en route to Machail Mata, families are yet to receive any news about the 31 missing people These people have not been declared officially dead as search operations are underway on the banks of the Chenab river from Padder to Dool. "There is a process for declaring people dead. It requires a magisterial probe after which, the missing people will be declared dead," Amit Kumar, sub-district magistrate Padder, Kishtwar told ETV Bharat. On August 14, a cloudburst triggered flashfloods in Chishoti village of Padder, where thousands of Mata Machail devotees were having lunch at the community free kitchen, had to run for their lives along with locals when a huge amount of water carrying big boulders and mud started approaching them. The flashfloods had washed away everything, including devotees and locals. The official death toll is 66 while 115 people suffered injuries and were treated at different hospitals, including Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Doda.