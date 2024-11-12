Over 9 Lakh Voters Likely To Cast Votes In By-election In Assam On November 13

Guwahati: A total of 9,09,057 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the byelection to five legislative assembly constituencies in Assam on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Anurag Goel on Tuesday said that voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm and all eligible voters can cast their votes by showing any of 12 listed identity proofs including Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license etc.

While the number of voters in Dholai is 1,96,772, the number of voters in Sidli is 2,17,183. The number of voters in Bongaigaon is 1,82,345, in Behali the number is 1,32,300 and in Samaguri the number of voters is 1,80,448. Voting will take place across 208 polling stations in Dhalai, 273 polling stations in Sidli, 246 polling stations in Bongaigaon, 154 polling stations in Behali and 197 polling stations in Samaguri.

Goel said all arrangements are complete in all the polling stations across the five legislative assembly constituencies and that the polling officials have already been dispatched to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process. Samaguri constituency has witnessed several incidents of pre-poll violence ahead of the by-elections in Assam.

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray this time including eight candidates in the fray at Dholai, 11 at Samaguri, and three candidates are contesting for the Sidli seat. Four candidates are in the contest at Behali, while eight candidates will try their luck at the Bongaigaon seat.

