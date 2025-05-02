ETV Bharat / state

Over 87 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Chennai Metro Rail In April

A record number of about 3.49 lakh passengers used the Metro transit on April 30. It was also the highest passenger flow for the month.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST

Chennai: At least 87,59,587 passengers have travelled in the Chennai Metro Rail in April, according to official figures released on Friday.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), 86,99,344 people travelled on metro trains in the city in January, 86,65,803 in February, and 92,10,069 in March.

A record number of about 3.49 lakh passengers used the Metro transit on April 30. It was also the highest passenger flow for the month.

Use of different ticketing methods

The CMRL said that the highest number of 42.30 lakh passengers availed the benefit of the NCMC Singara Chennai card, followed by 19.12 lakh passengers using paper QR and 6.15 lakh passengers opting for travel cards.

In addition to the above ticketing modes, about 5.83 lakh passengers used the WhatsApp booking app, 3.29 lakh used PhonePe, 1.45 lakh passengers used online QR, 2.65 lakh used static QR, and 4 lakh made use of the PayTm facility.

A discount to encourage passengers

A statement by CMRL Joint Director/Public Relations said it had been offering a 20 per cent discount on all ticketing, be it Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing – Single, Return, Group Tickets, and QR trip passes, WhatsApp, Paytm and PhonePe.

“Passengers can now also book their tickets through the CMRL WhatsApp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm,” he added.

