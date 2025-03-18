Over 80,000 Monkeys Sterilised At Rasiyabad Centre In Uttarakhand

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand government has sterilised over 80,000 monkeys at the state-of-the-art sterilisation centre in Rasiyabad area of Haridwar in a bid to control the rising population of animals, which are threatening life and property in several districts of the state.

The Monkey Sterilization Center was set up in Rasiyabad on Haridwar-Najibabad Road in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand in 2015. A special operation theater has been built in the center where sterilization of monkeys is done. Monkeys caught especially from the districts of Garhwal are brought to this center for the surgical procedure.

A veterinarian in action at monkey sterilisation centre in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

A team of about 12 people works in the monkey sterilization center. These include two senior doctors and 10 employees who catch the monkeys, sterilize them and then release them to the forest.

80,000 Monkeys Sterilized

SDO Forest Department, Poonam said that so far, 98,000 monkeys have been brought to the centre out of which about 80 thousand monkeys have been sterilized and released. In this financial year i.e. 2024-2025, about 14 thousand monkeys have been sterilized so far, Poonam said.

Monkeys at a sterilisation centre in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Monkeys are especially aggressive in the urban areas of Uttarakhand especially around religious places. Although, in hilly areas monkeys are not that aggressive, they damage the crops in the areas.

Veterinarian Dr Prema, who is deployed at the centre said that every aspect is taken care of during the sterilization of monkeys.

The centre can accommodate 300 monkeys at a time, she said adding more than 100 monkeys are at the centre as on date.

A veterinarian in action at monkey sterilisation centre in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

“Under the sterilization process, first of all the monkeys are brought here and their checkup is done. During the checkup, it is seen whether the monkey has any kind of disease or not. If the female monkey is pregnant, then with utmost caution, she is left at the same place from where she was caught. It is also taken care that in this condition she does not get separated from her herd,” Dr Prema said.

The marked monkeys are first given anesthesia due to which the monkeys remain unconscious for about 20 minutes during which the sterilization is carried out.

Senior Veterinary Officer Dr. Amit Dhyani said that the center has a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine in which monkeys are examined closely.

Monkeys at a sterilisation centre in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

“It is also taken care that no female monkey is pregnant. The process is carried forward while taking all precautions,” he said.