Over 75 prominent personalities of Assam urge Cong to withdraw Barpeta candidate

Guwahati: Over 75 prominent personalities from Assam have appealed to the Congress to reconsider its decision to contest the Barpeta constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Instead, they have urged the party to support the Communist Party of India (Marxist) nominee.

The request was conveyed to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah through a letter signed by leading intellectuals, educationists, and cultural figures of the state on Saturday, a copy of which was also marked to the AICC. This letter, shared with the media, emphasises the need for unity among anti-BJP secular political parties and underscores the importance of isolating the BJP and its allies to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Assam.

"At this critical juncture, we appeal to you to re-consider the decision for fielding the Congress candidate in Barpeta Parliamentary constituency and withdraw the candidature of your party's nominee in favour of the CPI(M)," the letter said. The United Opposition Forum, Assam, of which both the Congress and CPI(M) are members, was formed with the objective of defeating the BJP-led ruling alliance.

However, despite initial indications of fielding joint candidates against the ruling allies, there have been instances of opposition members contesting against each other in various constituencies, including Barpeta. While the Congress has nominated Deep Bayan, the state Seva Dal chief, as its candidate from Barpeta, the CPI(M) has named Manoranjan Talukdar, its lone MLA in the state assembly, for the seat. The ruling alliance's candidate is Phani Bhusan Talukdar from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Congress' Abdul Khaleque is the sitting MP in the outgoing House, but he recently quit the party after being denied ticket. The signatories include notable figures such as Hiren Gohain, Udayaditya Bharali, Chandra Mohan Sarma, and others. They emphasised the critical need for unity and cooperation among opposition parties to effectively challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections.