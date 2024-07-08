ETV Bharat / state

159 Test Positive For Dengue In 24 Hrs In Karnataka, Over 7,000 Cases Reported This Year

Bengaluru: With 159 new dengue cases being reported in various parts of the state, the number of active cases has increased to 301 while six deaths have been recorded since January.

In the last 24 hours, 954 people were examined of whom, 159 people were tested positive for dengue. The highest number of 80 dengue cases have been reported in the BBMP jurisdiction, where 1,988 cases have been registered this year. The total number of dengue cases reported in the state has risen to 7,165.

Currently, 130 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Nearly 25 cases have been detected in Chikkamagaluru district, 8 in Chikkaballapur, 12 in Tumkur, 10 in Davangere, 5 in Gadag, 2 in Yadagiri, 13 in Bidar, 1 in Koppala and 3 in Hassan.

Out of 301 active cases, 35 are being treated in hospital. Three of the new dengue cases were patients aged below one year while 48 were between one and 18 years while 108 are above 18 years.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "The health department has taken appropriate measures to prevent the increasing number of dengue cases in the state. Officials and Asha workers are visiting houses for inspection. If required, they are spraying medicine to control Aedes mosquitoes,"