Over 700 Plants Planted In Shirdi Saibaba Shrine Area, Enhancing Natural Beauty

Shirdi: The Shirdi Saibaba shrine, a place of immense spiritual significance, has taken a major step toward environmental conservation. Inspired by Saibaba's teachings of faith, patience, and love for nature, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has planted more than 700 trees and flowering plants on the premises of the shrine.

The garden originally planted by Saibaba, known as Lendibaug, still exists in the shrine area. To further his environmental message, the SSST office-bearers have introduced a variety of trees, including coconut, banana, and other fruit-bearing plants.

Many of these were sourced from a nursery in Pune, while some were donated by Sai devotees. The other trees and flowering plants were purchased by the SSST. Providing more details, Goraksh Gadilkar, SSST Chief Executive Officer (SSST) stated, "More than 700 colourful flowering trees of different varieties have been planted in the premises of the Sai Baba shrine."