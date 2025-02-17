ETV Bharat / state

Over 700 Plants Planted In Shirdi Saibaba Shrine Area, Enhancing Natural Beauty

The SSST has planted more than 700 trees and flowering plants on the premises of the shrine.

Over 700 Plants Planted In Shirdi Saibaba Temple Area, Enhancing Natural Beauty
Over 700 Plants Planted In Shirdi Saibaba Temple Area (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Shirdi: The Shirdi Saibaba shrine, a place of immense spiritual significance, has taken a major step toward environmental conservation. Inspired by Saibaba's teachings of faith, patience, and love for nature, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has planted more than 700 trees and flowering plants on the premises of the shrine.

The garden originally planted by Saibaba, known as Lendibaug, still exists in the shrine area. To further his environmental message, the SSST office-bearers have introduced a variety of trees, including coconut, banana, and other fruit-bearing plants.

Many of these were sourced from a nursery in Pune, while some were donated by Sai devotees. The other trees and flowering plants were purchased by the SSST. Providing more details, Goraksh Gadilkar, SSST Chief Executive Officer (SSST) stated, "More than 700 colourful flowering trees of different varieties have been planted in the premises of the Sai Baba shrine."

"The morning and evening 'aarti' now create a unique spiritual ambience, enhanced by the fragrance of these flowers. Devotees are reminded of the importance of planting and saving trees, a message closely tied to Saibaba's teachings," added Gadilikar.

Lakhs of devotees, including politicians, actors, industrialists and sportspersons, from across the world visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek the blessing of Sai Baba.

Shirdi: The Shirdi Saibaba shrine, a place of immense spiritual significance, has taken a major step toward environmental conservation. Inspired by Saibaba's teachings of faith, patience, and love for nature, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has planted more than 700 trees and flowering plants on the premises of the shrine.

The garden originally planted by Saibaba, known as Lendibaug, still exists in the shrine area. To further his environmental message, the SSST office-bearers have introduced a variety of trees, including coconut, banana, and other fruit-bearing plants.

Many of these were sourced from a nursery in Pune, while some were donated by Sai devotees. The other trees and flowering plants were purchased by the SSST. Providing more details, Goraksh Gadilkar, SSST Chief Executive Officer (SSST) stated, "More than 700 colourful flowering trees of different varieties have been planted in the premises of the Sai Baba shrine."

"The morning and evening 'aarti' now create a unique spiritual ambience, enhanced by the fragrance of these flowers. Devotees are reminded of the importance of planting and saving trees, a message closely tied to Saibaba's teachings," added Gadilikar.

Lakhs of devotees, including politicians, actors, industrialists and sportspersons, from across the world visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek the blessing of Sai Baba.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIRDI SAIBABA TEMPLE AREASEVEN HUNDRED PLANTS PLANTEDPLANTATIONSHIRDI SAIBABA TEMPLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.