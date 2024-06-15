A Reminder of His Invaluable Contribution: Ramoji Rao's Statue To Be Unveiled in Visakhapatnam (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: A seven-and-half-foot statue of Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao is being crafted by renowned sculptor Rajakumar Wudayar in Kothapet of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district these days.

The statue is set to be installed at Visakhapatnam, considered to be the birthplace of Eenadu, the largest circulated Telugu-language daily newspaper Rao pioneered.

Rajakumar, who is currently giving the final touches to the statue, said Vizianagaram MP Kalishetty Appalanaidu approached him to come up with a statue of the media baron.

"After going through many of Rao's pictures, I selected one that was clicked when he was 60 years old. I started preparing Rao's statue with the help of this picture. The statue was completed in four days," Rajakumar said.

On Friday, MP Appalanaidu inspected the statue and suggested a few modifications and inclusions. MP Appalanayudu said, "We have decided to consecrate the statue in Visakhapatnam, Eenadu's birthplace. The second statue will be installed at the premises of Sai Degree College in Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district."

The MP said that the idea of coming up with Rao's statues was conceived with an aim to impart his spirit and ideologies to future generations. Erecting his statues is to commemorate his services to the Telugu society, the MP said.

Rao passed away due to an illness while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on June 8. The top echelons of political and social sphere in India condoled Ramoji Rao's demise and hailed Rao's contribution to Telugu media, journalism and his impact on film and entertainment industry.

