ETV Bharat / state

Over 6,700 Birds Culled Over Flu Outbreak In Odisha

Puri: The outbreak of bird flu in the Delang block of Puri district is keeping authorities on their toes, with officials moving healthcare officials and ramping up facilities to deal with the problem. Sensing the urgency, Odisha government officials culled over 6,700 birds so far. Fisheries and Wildlife Development minister Gokulananda Mallik on Monday visited the bird flu-affected areas of the Delang block in the district to assess the containment and response efforts.



The outbreak, confirmed on July 1 by the National High Security Animal Disease Institute in Bhopal, has alarmed the government which is responding swiftly to prevent further spread. Earlier, the infection was detected among poultry in a large sheltered village within the Delang block. The state government promptly issued disease control protocols to contain the outbreak.



Authorities stepped up efforts to minimise the impact on public health and livelihoods. Mallik, accompanied by Pupilli MLA Ashreet Patnaik and senior officials from the Animal Husbandry and Wildlife departments, visited the affected sites and conducted a field review.



He asked officials and field officers to work in coordination to ensure efficient disease control. "The infected poultry in the affected areas are being culled properly to contain the virus," the minister told the media.



Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been engaged by the Fisheries and Wildlife Development Department since July 18. Veterinarians and disease control experts are overseeing the culling operations. Surveillance and sanitation efforts are being carried out in a one-kilometre radius from the epicentre of the outbreak. The minister said the situation continues to be closely monitored by veterinary officials and local authorities.