Over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Lay Eggs At Rushikulya Estuary In Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur: Around seven lakh olive ridley sea turtles laid eggs at the Ruskhilulya estuary in Ganjam district during the eight-day nesting period.

A whopping 6,98,718 turtles laid eggs this year at the estuary which broke the record of last 23 years, said officials of the Forest department. The turtles laid their eggs on the stretch from Podampeta beach to Prayagi in Rushikulya estuary of Ganjam district. On day one of mass laying, 11,390 eggs were laid, 79,168 on the second day, 1,28,242 on the third, 1,87,578 on the fourth, 1,44,900 on the fifth, 90,264 on the sixth and 16,306 on the seventh. According to the total count done during seven days and eight nights, 6,98,718 turtles had laid eggs at the estuary. After the mass nesting at Rushikulya, sporadic nesting is continuing in some places on the coast of Ganjam like Gopalpur, Sonepur, Markandi and Ramyapatna. "The eggs are being collected and kept in an artificial hatchery," said Berhampur DFO Sunny Khokkar.

Around 350 female turtles, which had been tagged by Zoological Survey o Indian during 2021-23 on Odisha coast, have returned to Rushikulya mouth to lay eggs this time, said Anil Mohapatra, a senior scientist and officer-in-charge of Estuarine Biology Research Center, Regional Center of ZSI, Gopalpur. While transponders were used to attach transmitters to the Olive Ridleys earlier, manual tagging has been in progress since 2020-21. As per a study conducted by ZSI, the rare turtles prefer Rushikulya over Gahirmatha to lay eggs.

Olive ridley sea turtles at Rushikulya (ETV Bharat)

Currently, the rare Olive Ridleys come to only two coasts of Odisha to lay eggs, and it has been found that the Olive Ridleys prefer the Rusikulya estuary. Looking at the data of the past years, it is evident that apart from the rare olive ridleys, a few green turtles are found on the Odisha coast. "The green turtles mainly arrive in the months of April and May. While the species of turtle is mostly found in Lakshadweep, it also comes to the Rusikulya estuary to lay eggs," said Mohapatra.

Khokkar said elaborate arrangements have been made at the estuary to ensure the safety of the eggs. The beaches from Podampeta to Prayagi, are being guarded by forest personnel. "Forest personnel are keeping a close watch on the eggs in about 50 segments. Around 6 km of the beach has been fenced," said Ravindra Kumar Sahu, editor of the Sea Turtle Protection Committee.