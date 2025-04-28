Over 56,000 Applications For 11,300 Seats: Why Demand For Minority Residential Schools Is Soaring?

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Minority Welfare Department has reported a sharp rise in demand for its residential schools this year, receiving over 56,000 applications for just 11,300 seats available for admission to the 6th Standard. Last year, the department received around 40,000 applications, showing a steady increase in interest.
Jeelani Mokashi, Director of the Directorate of Minorities, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "The growing number of applicants each year reflects the trust families are placing in our institutions. We are planning to request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant more funds so that we can expand our capacity and set up more schools."
The department currently runs three types of institutions: Residential Schools, Day Schools, and Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Hostels. A total of 166 Residential Schools are operating across Karnataka, with 25 more expected to open this year.
The schools offer holistic education from 6th to 12th Standard, covering all expenses including uniforms, stationery, food, accommodation, and study materials — entirely free of cost. Most students come from remote villages and belong to farming and economically weaker families.
"We aim to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the education of minority students," Mokashi explained. "We provide not just schooling, but also a nurturing environment that supports their overall growth."
The schools have shown impressive academic performance. Last year, the SSLC (10th Standard) pass percentage was 93%, while the PUC (12th Standard) pass rate stood at 98%. Moreover, 99% of the successful students secured First Class marks.
To further enhance learning outcomes, the department has integrated coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CA, and CLAT into the regular curriculum. Capacity-building programs are also regularly organised for teachers to improve their skills and deepen their engagement with students.
"Our integrated approach towards education and teacher development is paying off in the form of better results and student confidence," Mokashi added.
Each residential school campus is spread across 7 to 10 acres and includes hostels, staff quarters, and academic blocks, fostering a family-like environment. Study hours, weekly doubt-clearing sessions, and fortnightly mock exams are part of the regular schedule to reinforce learning.
Currently, 75% of the students enrolled are from minority communities — Muslims, Christians, Jains, Sikhs, Persians, and Buddhists — while 25% are from SC, ST, and OBC backgrounds. In addition, 29 schools have introduced the CBSE syllabus to further raise academic standards.