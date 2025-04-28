ETV Bharat / state

Over 56,000 Applications For 11,300 Seats: Why Demand For Minority Residential Schools Is Soaring?

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Minority Welfare Department has reported a sharp rise in demand for its residential schools this year, receiving over 56,000 applications for just 11,300 seats available for admission to the 6th Standard. Last year, the department received around 40,000 applications, showing a steady increase in interest.

Jeelani Mokashi, Director of the Directorate of Minorities, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "The growing number of applicants each year reflects the trust families are placing in our institutions. We are planning to request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant more funds so that we can expand our capacity and set up more schools."

The department currently runs three types of institutions: Residential Schools, Day Schools, and Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Hostels. A total of 166 Residential Schools are operating across Karnataka, with 25 more expected to open this year.

The schools offer holistic education from 6th to 12th Standard, covering all expenses including uniforms, stationery, food, accommodation, and study materials — entirely free of cost. Most students come from remote villages and belong to farming and economically weaker families.

"We aim to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the education of minority students," Mokashi explained. "We provide not just schooling, but also a nurturing environment that supports their overall growth."