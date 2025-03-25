ETV Bharat / state

Over 5000 New E-Buses To Travel Cards For Women: Key Takeaways For Delhiites From Delhi Budget 2025-26

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekhan Gupta on Tuesday presented her maiden Rs 1 lakh crore budget for Delhi for the financial year 2025-26. Here are the key takeaways for Delhiites in the budget:

Boost To Transport Sector

In a major boost to the transport sector, the Chief Minister announced the inclusion of five thousand electric buses in the DTC fleet while blaming the previous government for the delay in the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro. The CM announced allocation of Rs 2929 crore for the Delhi Metro and Rs 12952 crore for the transport sector in the budget.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that Delhi stands third among cities across the world in terms of the electric bus fleet. Delhi's electric bus fleet has 2152 electric buses including 1752 electric buses under DTC and 400 buses under the DIMTS cluster scheme. The Delhi government plans to add more than five thousand electric buses to this fleet in the financial year 2025-26.

Travel Cards For Women To Replace Pink Tickets

The Delhi Chief Minister announced that the government will introduce travel cards for women to avail free bus rides in the national capital, replacing the existing pink ticket system to curb corruption.

“There will be a provision of cards for women to travel in DTC buses, so that women will not need to buy tickets. Crores of rupees of corruption was happening in buses in the name of tickets. This entire system will be digitized,” the CM said.

Welfare Board For Workers

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government will form a welfare board for workers including taxi and auto drivers belonging to different sections.

“Welfare board will be formed for gig workers, semi-skilled workers,” she said.

Monthly Assistance For Women

In a pleasing development for women, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced Rs 2500 monthly assistance for women with an allocation of Rs 5100 crore in the budget for the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana'. Besides, a provision of Rs 210 crore has been made for 'Matrishakti Vandana Yojana' under which pregnant women will be given Rs 21000 assistance.