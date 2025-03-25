Over 5000 New E-Buses To Travel Cards For Women: Key Takeaways For Delhiites From Delhi Budget 2025-26

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekhan Gupta on Tuesday presented her maiden Rs 1 lakh crore budget for Delhi for the financial year 2025-26. Here are the key takeaways for Delhiites in the budget:
Boost To Transport Sector
In a major boost to the transport sector, the Chief Minister announced the inclusion of five thousand electric buses in the DTC fleet while blaming the previous government for the delay in the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro. The CM announced allocation of Rs 2929 crore for the Delhi Metro and Rs 12952 crore for the transport sector in the budget.
The Delhi Chief Minister said that Delhi stands third among cities across the world in terms of the electric bus fleet. Delhi's electric bus fleet has 2152 electric buses including 1752 electric buses under DTC and 400 buses under the DIMTS cluster scheme. The Delhi government plans to add more than five thousand electric buses to this fleet in the financial year 2025-26.
Travel Cards For Women To Replace Pink Tickets
The Delhi Chief Minister announced that the government will introduce travel cards for women to avail free bus rides in the national capital, replacing the existing pink ticket system to curb corruption.
“There will be a provision of cards for women to travel in DTC buses, so that women will not need to buy tickets. Crores of rupees of corruption was happening in buses in the name of tickets. This entire system will be digitized,” the CM said.
Welfare Board For Workers
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government will form a welfare board for workers including taxi and auto drivers belonging to different sections.
“Welfare board will be formed for gig workers, semi-skilled workers,” she said.
Monthly Assistance For Women
In a pleasing development for women, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced Rs 2500 monthly assistance for women with an allocation of Rs 5100 crore in the budget for the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana'. Besides, a provision of Rs 210 crore has been made for 'Matrishakti Vandana Yojana' under which pregnant women will be given Rs 21000 assistance.
Boost To Public Works Allocation
The Chief Minister said that the Public Works Department infrastructure will be expanded with Rs 3800 crore. A proposal of Rs 1000 crore has been made in the budget to complete the schemes funded by the central government, she said.
The Chief Minister has also announced a provision of more than Rs 300 crore for the MLA fund. A provision of 9000 crores for the historic budget for clean water in Delhi, which is three times more than the previous government, she said.
AAP Responsible For Delay In Fourth Phase Of Metro
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while targeting the previous governments during the speech on the budget in the assembly, said, "The then Aam Aadmi Party government had a very big role in the delay of the fourth phase of the metro. They did not move the metro files forward, did not give their share (money) and did not pay the liability. The situation became so bad that today our liability of 6 thousand crores is pending in the account of the metro. The then Aam Aadmi Party government was only engaged in the race for credit”.
60 Percent Work Completed On Three Priority Corridors In Fourth Phase
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the metro in Delhi is operating on a network of 394 kilometers with 290 stations.
“60 percent work of three priority corridors has been completed in the fourth phase. Along with this, work has started on the remaining three corridors of Phase 4 i.e. Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, Indralok to Indraprastha, Rithala, Bawana, Nathupur, Kondli. We have allocated Rs 2929 crore in the budget for Delhi Metro”.
Gupta further said that the urban transport project will be implemented in the capital with the funding of the Government of India. She said that Rs 1 thousand crore has been allocated in the budget for central funding projects.
“To improve the public transport system in Delhi, a fund of 12,952 crore has been kept for the transport sector in 2025-26,” she added.
