Over 5,000 Govt Schools In Madhya Pradesh Report Zero Admission In Class 1

Bhopal: Over 5,000 government schools across Madhya Pradesh have failed to register ever a single student in class I this academic year. This comes even as long queues are witnessed for admission in the government's CM Rise School

0 admission in 5,500 schools:

The annual report released by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra states that in the 2024-25 academic session, there are 5,500 schools where not a single admission has been registered in class I. There are around 25,000 schools where only one-two students have been enrolled and in another 11,345 schools, the admission figure is only 10, the report said. In around 23,000 schools, only three to five children were enrolled, it added.

Government schools are not getting students:

It has been seen that nowadays, parents prefer to send their wards to private English-medium schools. Parents complained that many government schools lack basic facilities including toilets, drinking water and buildings and most are running with guest teachers due to a shortage of permanent teachers. In such a situation, the state government's mid-day meal and free uniform-book distribution schemes are proving to be weak in attracting students.

A strategy to improve the system:

Harjinder Singh, director of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra said that he has not gone through the data yet but a strategy will be made to improve the overall system.

Singh said, "Even though children are not enrolled in some schools, it is not that these lack educational facilities. Parents think that better education is provided in private schools and so are flocking to those institutes. But the fact is that the quality of education provided in government schools is much better than private schools."