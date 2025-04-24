ETV Bharat / state

Over 500 Tourists From Pune Stranded In J&K, Many Want To Return Immediately

Pune: More than 500 tourists from Pune are currently in Jammu and Kashmir and efforts are underway to arrange special flights for those who wish to return in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the district administration said on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to PTI from Srinagar, Girish Naikwadi, a cost accountant with an energy firm here, said his 14-member group has decided to end their tour.

"We are not in a position to continue our trip. We want to return to Pune as soon as possible, especially since we have small children with us," he said.

Naikwadi said his group was in Gulmarg, about 50 km from Srinagar, when the attack took place.

"We somehow reached Srinagar today. Our original plan was to travel to Amritsar on April 25, but after this incident, no one in the group feels like going ahead with the trip," he said, adding that they could secure hotel accommodation in Srinagar only till Wednesday.

Another tourist, Harshal Pandit, said he and his family would return to Pune on Thursday. "We are currently in Srinagar, and the situation is tense with heavy security. We had plans to visit Pahalgam today, but had to cancel after the incident," said Pandit, who runs a de-addiction centre in Pune.