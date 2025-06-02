ETV Bharat / state

WATCH: Over 50 Snakes Found In Uttar Pradesh Home, Residents Kill Them In Panic; Probe Ordered

The residents, frightened and unsure about the discovery, killed and buried the snakes, following which an investigation was ordered by the forest department.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2025

Meerut: Panic gripped residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Samauli village on Sunday after a family found a den of snakes under their house, and at least 52 snakes emerged inside till evening.

The residents, frightened and unsure about the discovery, killed and buried the snakes, following which an investigation was ordered by the forest department.

Mahfooz Saifi, the homeowner, said he first spotted a snake about 1.5 feet long in an animal enclosure and thought as a stray incident. However, he was shocked to witness snakes coming out one after another. “More snakes began appearing shortly afterwards, with 52 total found by 9 p.m.,” he said.

“I called the neighbours, who were also terrified. We immediately buried the snakes in a pit on my property,” he said. "We did not inform the forest authorities," Saifi admitted.

Several wildlife experts claimed the reptiles were likely checkered keelback water snakes, which are non-venomous species. Aditya Tiwari, a local conservationist and snake expert, told the media that the snakes were possibly recently hatched from eggs. “They should be rescued, not killed,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar confirmed that snakes are protected under India’s Wildlife Protection Act. “Killing them is a violation of the law. Appropriate action will be taken after a full inquiry,” he said.

