Over 50 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Over 50 people were injured, one seriously, when a private passenger bus overturned at Arayidathupalam in this city on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said that 42 of the injured have been admitted to a private hospital, while nine were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The condition of one person remains critical. According to passengers, the bus hit a motorbike and then collided with a median before overturning.

Local people in the area helped rescue the injured and rush them to the hospital, police said. The police and fire rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after the accident.