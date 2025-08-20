Over 50 Schools In Delhi Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Police On High Alert

New Delhi: More than 50 schools in the national capital received threatening emails Wednesday morning, triggering an emergency response from the police and fire services. Officials said Sarvodaya Kanya Vidalaya (SKV) in Malviya Nagar was the first to receive threat email at 7.40 am, while Andhra School in Prasad Nagar received a threat email just two minutes later at 7.42 am.

Delhi Fire Services said these alerts prompted immediate evacuation of school premises and deployment of police search teams and bomb disposal squads. More schools in different parts of the national capital soon reported receiving similar threatening emails, raising fears of a coordinated campaign.

Officials said that the threatening emails were allegedly sent by a group which identified itself as 'Terrorizers 111'. In their message, the group claimed to have planted explosives in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms and buses across the city. The group also alleged that they had hacked into school IT systems and stolen student and staff data.

'Payment Is Only Option'

The group has reportedly demanded USD 25,000, threatening to set off an 'immediate detonation' and data leaks if their demands were not met within 48 hours. The email further warned schools against contacting authorities, stating, "Payment is your only option."

The Delhi Police has launched a probe into the latest threats and is working closely with the Cyber Cell to trace the source of the emails. Officials have appealed to the public to remain calm and not to fall for rumours. They assured that all necessary precautionary measures are being taken.

Authorities said this was the second such incident in just three days. On August 18, several schools, including Delhi Public School (Dwarka), Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Dwarka, received similar bomb threats. That day, the same group had allegedly demanded USD 5000 in cryptocurrency.