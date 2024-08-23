ETV Bharat / state

47,928 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Assam During 1971-2014: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam government has stated that 47,928 illegal immigrants have entered Assam between 1971 and 2014 of which, 20,613 (43 percent) are Hindus, 27,309 (56.9 percent) Muslims and six from other religions.

Number of infiltrators from 1971 to 2014

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, has stated on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly that between 1971 and December 31, 2023, 159,353 foreigners have been identified by the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam.

Notably, between 1971 and 2014, the figure of illegal immigrants is 47,928, he said.

Statistics of infiltrators by religion:

Among the 47,928 foreigners who entered Assam in these 43 years, 20,613 are Hindus, 27,309 Muslims and six belong to other religions. If we look at the percentage of illegal foreigners during this period, 43 per cent of them are Hindus and while 56.9 percent are Muslims. These people were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals set up in the state during the said period.

Sarma presented the data while responding to a question by AGP MLA Ponakon Baruah during the ongoing autumn session of the House.