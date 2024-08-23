47,928 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Assam During 1971-2014: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam government has stated that 47,928 illegal immigrants have entered Assam between 1971 and 2014 of which, 20,613 (43 percent) are Hindus, 27,309 (56.9 percent) Muslims and six from other religions.
Number of infiltrators from 1971 to 2014
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, has stated on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly that between 1971 and December 31, 2023, 159,353 foreigners have been identified by the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam.
Notably, between 1971 and 2014, the figure of illegal immigrants is 47,928, he said.
Statistics of infiltrators by religion:
Among the 47,928 foreigners who entered Assam in these 43 years, 20,613 are Hindus, 27,309 Muslims and six belong to other religions. If we look at the percentage of illegal foreigners during this period, 43 per cent of them are Hindus and while 56.9 percent are Muslims. These people were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals set up in the state during the said period.
Sarma presented the data while responding to a question by AGP MLA Ponakon Baruah during the ongoing autumn session of the House.
District-wise details of illegal immigrants between 1971 and 2014:
- Cachar district tops the list
According to data provided by the CM, Cachar district of Barak Valley has the highest number of 10152 foreigners as declared by Foreigners Tribunals between 1971 and 2014. Of which, 8139 are Hindus and 2013 are Muslims, the Assam government said.
- Kamrup Metropolitan district comes second
Kamrup Metropolitan district occupies the second position with 6781 foreigners during this period. Out of this, 2884 are Hindus and 3897 Muslims.
- Other districts
|Districts
|Foreigners
|Hindus
|Muslims
|Lakhimpur
|3284
|1575
|1710
|Dibrugarh
|3867
|1038
|2829
|Barpeta
|955
|564
|391
|Goalpara
|1462
|467
|995
|Hojai
|3071
|971
|2100
|Jorhat
|4289
|107
|4182
|Morigaon
|1983
|811
|172
|Nagaon
|3028
|945
|2083
|Dhubri
|36
|16
|20
It may be recalled that after six years of agitation for deportation of foreigners from Assam, the historic tripartite Assam Accord was signed in 1985 between the Central Government, the Government of Assam and the All Assam Students Union. According to this agreement, midnight of March 24, 1971 is the deadline for detection and deportation of illegal immigrants.
According to Sarma, a total of 3,37,186 cases have been solved by Foreigners Tribunals till December 31, 2023 and 96,149 cases of illegal immigrants are still pending.
