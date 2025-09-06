Over 4 Lakh Affected By Flood In Punjab, 43 Deaths Reported: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday assessed the flood situation in the state, which he described as the worst natural calamity in the last five decades.

He said incessant rains in Punjab and adjoining hill states have caused widespread destruction, affecting around 2,000 villages. The crisis has affected more than 4,00,000 citizens, while 43 deaths have been reported from 14 districts.

He said the agriculture sector, considered the backbone of the state's economy, has also been hit hard, with 1.72 lakh hectares of agricultural land damaged in 18 districts. Apart from this, infrastructure, houses and livestock have also been severely damaged.

The water level of Ghaggar river has crossed the danger mark of 750 feet. The Finance Minister said state government responded promptly and compassionately to the unexpected crisis. He stressed the need for accountability and assistance from the BJP-led Central government, saying that instead of taking political advantage of the crisis, joint efforts are needed to resolve it.

The Minister said the state government has initiated relief operations under a coordinated policy. He said that more than 22,000 people have been shifted to safe places. Around 200 relief camps have been set up across the state, where more than 7,000 affected people have been accommodated.

As many as 24 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. This apart, 144 boats and a government helicopter have also been pressed into service.