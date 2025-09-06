Over 4 Lakh Affected By Flood In Punjab, 43 Deaths Reported: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

He said the agriculture sector has also been hit hard, with 1.72 lakh hectares of agricultural land damaged in 18 districts.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday assessed the flood situation in the state, which he described as the worst natural calamity in the last five decades.
He said incessant rains in Punjab and adjoining hill states have caused widespread destruction, affecting around 2,000 villages. The crisis has affected more than 4,00,000 citizens, while 43 deaths have been reported from 14 districts.
He said the agriculture sector, considered the backbone of the state's economy, has also been hit hard, with 1.72 lakh hectares of agricultural land damaged in 18 districts. Apart from this, infrastructure, houses and livestock have also been severely damaged.
The water level of Ghaggar river has crossed the danger mark of 750 feet. The Finance Minister said state government responded promptly and compassionately to the unexpected crisis. He stressed the need for accountability and assistance from the BJP-led Central government, saying that instead of taking political advantage of the crisis, joint efforts are needed to resolve it.
The Minister said the state government has initiated relief operations under a coordinated policy. He said that more than 22,000 people have been shifted to safe places. Around 200 relief camps have been set up across the state, where more than 7,000 affected people have been accommodated.
As many as 24 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. This apart, 144 boats and a government helicopter have also been pressed into service.
The Minister said the Revenue department has released Rs 71 crore for relief work. He added, "In a display of solidarity, the entire cabinet and all MLAs have contributed a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Besides, Aam Aadmi Party MPs from Punjab in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are maxing out their discretionary funds to help the flood victims," he said, adding the state's Excise and Taxation Department has also contributed Rs 50 lakh for the noble cause.
Cheema said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had sought Rs 60,000 crores from the Centre under GST compensation, RDF and MDF, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Funds.
Apart from this, the Chief Minister also requested for amendments in the rules of SDRF and NDRF to ensure adequate compensation for the flood victims.
The Finance Minister criticized the BJP-led Central government for playing politics over loss of lives and condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the letter by Punjab Chief Minister. He said that it is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister has not responded to the letter even after 25 days.
He said while assistance was being extended to Taliban-led Afghanistan for earthquake relief, the same sympathy was not shown to the people of Punjab.
