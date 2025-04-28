Over 30 Bangladeshis Staying Illegally In Chennai Arrested By Delhi Police

Chennai: Over 30 Bangladeshis allegedly staying illegally in Chennai were arrested by Delhi Police.

The Bangladeshis were arrested from suburbs of Mangadu and Kundrathur in Chennai where they have been staying for a long time. A team of Delhi Police conducted an intensive search operation in the localities before apprehending the Bangladeshis. The team found that the Bangladeshis were residing the localities without proper documents.

The Bangladeshis have been accommodated at the community welfare centre at Kolapakkam area next to Mangadu. While they are being interrogated, it has come to fore that they collected rags from roadside for sustenance. However, it is yet to be ascertained how did the Bangladeshis enter Tamil Nadu and how have they have been staying in the state for so long without being noticed by authorities. It is also being investigated how did the Bangladeshis get a place to stay and who arranged it for them.

This apart, the police are also investigating whether the Bangladeshis have connections with terrorist organisations and whether they had come to Chennai to commit crimes. Meanwhile, the building where the Bangladeshis have been accommodated has been put under a thick layer of security. In the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, security has been heightened across the country. Security agencies are now keeping a close watch on illegal immigrants especially those from Pakistan and Bangladesh.