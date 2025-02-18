Over 2700 Fake And 1400 Duplicate Beneficiaries Found In Maiya Samman Yojana Verification

Palamu: Physical verification of the Maiya Samman Yojana beneficiaries in Palamu has revealed discrepancies, with 2711 fake beneficiaries and over 1400 duplicate names being identified. The district administration has initiated action to remove these fraudulent entries and recover funds disbursed to them.

The verification process, which involves special camps set up across the district, aims to weed out non-eligible beneficiaries. By Monday evening, reports from 20 blocks revealed that 2711 fake beneficiaries were discovered, including 584 from the first four blocks. A special team is working to ensure the authenticity of the beneficiaries.

Palamu District Commissioner Shashi Ranjan speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)

Palamu District Commissioner (DC) Shashi Ranjan said that the verification process, conducted at the district level, has led to the identification of individuals who either do not meet the scheme's eligibility criteria or are beyond the age limit. "Their names have already been removed from the beneficiary list," Ranjan said.

Ranjan also urged the public to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements or request the deletion of their names, as the district administration intends to recover funds from ineligible individuals.

A one-month window has been provided for beneficiaries to remove their names from the list voluntarily. After March, the district administration plans to conduct door-to-door verification to ensure no ineligible individuals remain on the list. Any names that are missed during the campaign will be included.

As of December 2024, the Maiya Samman Yojana has benefited 372,937 beneficiaries in Palamu, with the honorarium amounts deposited into their bank accounts. The Jharkhand government has also issued a proforma for beneficiary verification, and the collected data is being processed for accuracy.