Over 2,600 Terminated Teachers In Chhattisgarh Gets A Breather; Government Decides To Absorb Them

Raipur: In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to absorb over 2,600 terminated assistant teachers into government school science laboratories. The announcement comes following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

“Our government has done justice to 2,621 BEd-qualified assistant teachers whose services were terminated. We’ve decided to place them in the role of assistant teacher of science (laboratory),” Sai said on social media.

These teachers were earlier dismissed following a ruling by the Chhattisgarh High Court that declared their Bachelor of Education (BEd) degrees ineligible for primary teaching positions. The HC order came in 2023, followed by the Supreme Court ruling invalidating the 2018 National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification that allowed BEd holders to teach at the primary level.

Officials said the appointments would be made to vacant/non-advertised posts in school science laboratories, and those who do not meet the required qualification of completing Class 12 in Maths/Science will be granted three years to complete it. “They will also undergo a two-month lab training course conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT),” they said.

The teachers had held widespread protests against the termination and demanded reinstatement. Following this, the state government formed a high-level committee led by the chief secretary to explore alternatives.