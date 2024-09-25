ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Over 25,000 Kidnapping Cases Reported In Three Years, No FIR In 9,000

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

In the last 3 years, at least 25,842 cases of kidnapping have been reported in Rajasthan. Out of these FIRs, they have not been in at least 36 per cent of cases due to various reasons, including them being false complaints. Moreover, 18,693 cases involve the abduction of girls. The maximum number of cases have been registered in Jaipur, followed by Udaipur and Bharatpur.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A staggering 25,842 kidnapping cases were reported in the state in four years, officials said on Wednesday.

The highest number of cases (18,693) involve the abduction of girls, accounting for 72.33 per cent of all instances, while 4,588 incidents of women kidnapping and 3,405 cases of child kidnapping were reported from January 1, 2021, to May 31, 2024.

This means that roughly 23 women and children are kidnapped every day in the state. While Jaipur tops the list, Udaipur and Bharatpur come at number two and three, respectively.

No FIR In 36% Cases

Another worrying revelation is that no first information report (FIR) was registered in at least 36 per cent of kidnappings (approx 9,304 cases).

However, police justified the move, saying many cases are based on false complaints.

The Superintendent of Police of Bharatpur, Mridul Kachhawa, admitted the police didn’t register FIRs in many cases due to various reasons, especially when the complaint proved to be false and was filed just to put pressure on the opponent in disputes.

“A total of 1052 cases of kidnapping were registered in Bharatpur and Deeg in three years, out of which 695, i.e., about 66%, cases were found to be false,” he said.

Nearly 1800 Cases Still Pending

Out of the total kidnapping cases registered in the state during the last three years, an investigation of 1,781 cases is still pending, out of which 122 cases of Bharatpur are yet to be investigated. Senior police officers are investigating these cases.

