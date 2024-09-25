ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Over 25,000 Kidnapping Cases Reported In Three Years, No FIR In 9,000

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A staggering 25,842 kidnapping cases were reported in the state in four years, officials said on Wednesday.

The highest number of cases (18,693) involve the abduction of girls, accounting for 72.33 per cent of all instances, while 4,588 incidents of women kidnapping and 3,405 cases of child kidnapping were reported from January 1, 2021, to May 31, 2024.

This means that roughly 23 women and children are kidnapped every day in the state. While Jaipur tops the list, Udaipur and Bharatpur come at number two and three, respectively.

No FIR In 36% Cases

Another worrying revelation is that no first information report (FIR) was registered in at least 36 per cent of kidnappings (approx 9,304 cases).