ETV Bharat / state

Over 22000 Students Apply For UG Courses At Delhi University Through Mid-Entry Option

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

According to officials, a total of 22310 students have applied for the Undergraduate courses through the mid-entry option after they did not get admission in the courses in the first two phases. The list of selected candidates through the mid-entry option will be released on September 11 at 5 pm.

Faculty of Arts Delhi University
Faculty of Arts Delhi University (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A total of 22310 students, who did not get admission for undergraduate courses at the Delhi University in the first two phases, have applied for the courses through the mid-entry option.

The mid-entry option was made available to the students on their dashboard from 5 pm on September 7 by DU. The last date to register for mid-entry was 5 pm on Monday.

The students will have a chance to get a seat based on their course and college preferences. The students who could not get admission in the first and second list have got another chance of admission from DU in the form of mid-entry option. The third list for the remaining seats of ECA, Sports, Ward Quota and CW and other general seats will be released on September 11 at 5 pm.

The students will be able to complete the process of accepting the seats and getting the admission approved by the college and depositing the fees till September 15. Admission will be considered confirmed only after depositing the fees.

According to an official, as of 7 pm on September 9, the admissions of 74133 students have been confirmed for various programmes at the Delhi University out of which 44532 students have made their admission permanent in the respective course and college through the freeze option. Besides, 28810 students have opted for upgrade for the third round while the 22310 students have joined through the mid-entry option.

Read more:

  1. Delhi HC Asks St Stephen's College To Admit 7 Students Whom DU Had Allotted Seats
  2. Delhi University 2nd List Admissions: Know About Seats, Academic Session And Orientation Programmes
  3. DU Admissions: Today Is Last Day To Fill Preferences Of Colleges, Courses In 2nd Phase Of Admission

New Delhi: A total of 22310 students, who did not get admission for undergraduate courses at the Delhi University in the first two phases, have applied for the courses through the mid-entry option.

The mid-entry option was made available to the students on their dashboard from 5 pm on September 7 by DU. The last date to register for mid-entry was 5 pm on Monday.

The students will have a chance to get a seat based on their course and college preferences. The students who could not get admission in the first and second list have got another chance of admission from DU in the form of mid-entry option. The third list for the remaining seats of ECA, Sports, Ward Quota and CW and other general seats will be released on September 11 at 5 pm.

The students will be able to complete the process of accepting the seats and getting the admission approved by the college and depositing the fees till September 15. Admission will be considered confirmed only after depositing the fees.

According to an official, as of 7 pm on September 9, the admissions of 74133 students have been confirmed for various programmes at the Delhi University out of which 44532 students have made their admission permanent in the respective course and college through the freeze option. Besides, 28810 students have opted for upgrade for the third round while the 22310 students have joined through the mid-entry option.

Read more:

  1. Delhi HC Asks St Stephen's College To Admit 7 Students Whom DU Had Allotted Seats
  2. Delhi University 2nd List Admissions: Know About Seats, Academic Session And Orientation Programmes
  3. DU Admissions: Today Is Last Day To Fill Preferences Of Colleges, Courses In 2nd Phase Of Admission

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MID ENTRY OPTION IN DUUNDERGRADUATE COURSES IN DUTHIRD LIST OF DU FOR ADMISSIONDELHI UNIVERSITY UG ADMISSIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.