Over 22000 Students Apply For UG Courses At Delhi University Through Mid-Entry Option

New Delhi: A total of 22310 students, who did not get admission for undergraduate courses at the Delhi University in the first two phases, have applied for the courses through the mid-entry option.

The mid-entry option was made available to the students on their dashboard from 5 pm on September 7 by DU. The last date to register for mid-entry was 5 pm on Monday.

The students will have a chance to get a seat based on their course and college preferences. The students who could not get admission in the first and second list have got another chance of admission from DU in the form of mid-entry option. The third list for the remaining seats of ECA, Sports, Ward Quota and CW and other general seats will be released on September 11 at 5 pm.

The students will be able to complete the process of accepting the seats and getting the admission approved by the college and depositing the fees till September 15. Admission will be considered confirmed only after depositing the fees.

According to an official, as of 7 pm on September 9, the admissions of 74133 students have been confirmed for various programmes at the Delhi University out of which 44532 students have made their admission permanent in the respective course and college through the freeze option. Besides, 28810 students have opted for upgrade for the third round while the 22310 students have joined through the mid-entry option.