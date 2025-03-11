ETV Bharat / state

Over 20 Teachers Dismissed In Two Months For Sexual Harassment Of Students In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a shocking revelation, as many as 238 school teachers were implicated on charges of sexual harassment of students even as 11 teachers were arrested in Tamil Nadu in the past three years.

A review of sexual harassment allegations over the past three years revealed 238 teachers were implicated, with 36 incidents occurring outside school premises. Eleven teachers have been arrested and are in jail, and four have passed away.

It is learnt that in the last two months, seven teachers - one each from Dindigul, Trichy, Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, and Tirunelveli districts have been dismissed for sexual harassment of students. Additionally, 15 teachers from the elementary education department have been dismissed, and three have passed away.

An official said that the District Chief Education Officers are in the process of confiscating and revoking the certificates of these dismissed teachers.