Over 20 Teachers Dismissed In Two Months For Sexual Harassment Of Students In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a shocking revelation, as many as 238 school teachers were implicated on charges of sexual harassment of students even as 11 teachers were arrested in Tamil Nadu in the past three years.
A review of sexual harassment allegations over the past three years revealed 238 teachers were implicated, with 36 incidents occurring outside school premises. Eleven teachers have been arrested and are in jail, and four have passed away.
It is learnt that in the last two months, seven teachers - one each from Dindigul, Trichy, Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, and Tirunelveli districts have been dismissed for sexual harassment of students. Additionally, 15 teachers from the elementary education department have been dismissed, and three have passed away.
An official said that the District Chief Education Officers are in the process of confiscating and revoking the certificates of these dismissed teachers.
The Tamil Nadu Government Order 121, issued in 2012, outlines the actions to be taken against teachers who sexually harass students. Based on this order, disciplinary action, including mandatory retirement or dismissal, is taken against those involved in misconduct. The Tamil Nadu Government Servant Conduct Rule 19(2) stipulates penalties, as stated in Rule 8 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.
Following warnings by Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi that teachers found guilty of sexually harassing female students would be dismissed and their certificates revoked, the school education department has expedited the action against the culprits.
The School Education Department has already initiated the process of revoking the certificates of teachers found guilty of sexual offenses, as per Government Order 121.
