Over 20 injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck-Bus In Hisar

Over 20 passengers were injured when a bus and a truck collided in Haryana’s Hisar on Thursday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Hisar: Over 20 passengers were injured when a Haryana Roadways bus and a truck collided head-on due to fog near Narnaund in Haryana’s Hisar on Thursday, police said. Four passengers sustained serious injuries, they said. Sources said that the collision took place near Majra Piau on the Hansi-Jind road because of low visibility due to dense fog.

Upon receiving information about the incident, emergency services, including Dial 112 ambulances and officials from the Narnaund police station, rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted by ambulance to the Narnaund Civil Hospital, police added.

Following initial treatment, some critically injured passengers were referred to other hospitals in Hisar, they said. Sources said that the bus was travelling from Petwad to Hisar, while the truck, loaded with cumin, was en route from Hansi to Pundri when the mishap occurred. An investigation has been started into the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, in another tragic incident in Panipat, five people were killed and one sustained serious injuries after an uncontrolled truck hit five people on the elevated highway. Police managed to arrest the truck driver and are currently questioning the accused. All victims, including the deceased and injured, were taken to the civil hospital for further medical assistance.

