2.59 Crore Voters to Seal Fate of 227 Candidates in Karnataka's Second and Final Round of LS Polls

Published : May 7, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the final phase of polling for Karnataka's remaining 14 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.
In the second and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka deployed a total of 1,40,705 polling officers, 4,027 microobservers, 45,695 police personnel, 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and 2,360 sector officers, among others.

A total of 1,40,705 polling officers, 4,027 micro observers, 45,695 police personnel, 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and 2,360 sector officers will be deployed on the voting day, it said. There are 28,269 polling booths, out of which 17,643 will be covered by webcasting.

There are 2,59,17,493 voters in the 14 Parliamentary seats - 1,29,83,406 male voters and 1,29,67,709 females. There are 339 overseas electors, while voters aged 18-19 years total 6.90 lakh and those above the age of 85 years are 2.29 lakh.

The number of electors with physical disabilities is 3.43 lakh. Kalaburagi constituency has the highest number of voters, at 20.98 lakh, while Uttara Kannada has the least, at 16.41 lakh. There are 227 candidates, including 21 women, in Tuesday's contest, with the highest number of candidates (30) contesting for the Davanagere Lok Sabha seat and the least (8) in the Bijapur constituency.

While the BJP and the Congress are contesting all 14 seats, 117 independent candidates are also in the contest. Prominent candidates include Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), former CMs Jagadish Shettar (Belagavi) and Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra (Shivamogga) (all BJP), and Congress President Mallikarjkun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani (Kalaburagi).

