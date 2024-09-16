Education Crisis In Telangana?: Over 1,800 Government Schools Have Zero Students, On Brink Of Closure

Hyderabad (Telangana): Over 1,800 government schools are facing the risk of closure in Telangana as these institutions failed to enrol students this academic session, an official report by the state Education Department about enrolment of students in the government schools revealed.

Out of 26,287 government schools in the state only 5,367 schools (20.41%) have more than 100 students while at least 1,864 of the total institutions shockingly have no students at all, it said.

The number of schools with zero enrolments has increased by nearly 25% as 1,213 schools were without students in the 2023-24 academic year, reads the report, quoting the Samagra Shikha figures.

Recently, the government has assigned the responsibility of school sanitation to Amma Adarsh School Committees under the model school initiative and decided that funds meant for cleanliness and sanitation would be released based on the number of students among other parameters. The funds come from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), which is being run by the Mines Department. BRV Sushil Kumar, Director of Mines, had also asked the state-owned Singareni Collieries CMD to release Rs. 40.83 crore for three months under DMFT.

Subsequently, the department was asked to send district-wise reports on schools and the number of students enrolled in each institution, which brought a concerning picture of no enrollment to the fore.