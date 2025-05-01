ETV Bharat / state

Over 1700 Money Laundering Cases In Trial Stage: ED Director

New Delhi: Over 1700 money laundering cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently in the trial stage and the delay in courts can be attributed to the general delay in the justice system in the country, ED Director Rahul Navin said on Thursday.

The top officer of the ED, however, said the conviction rate of the ED cases was 93.6 per cent as out of 47 cases decided by courts till now, there have been only three acquittals.

A total of 1,739 cases of PMLA are under trial at present and the delay in prosecution in the money laundering cases can be attributed to general delay in the justice system in the country, he said while addressing the ED Day event held here.