ETV Bharat / state

16.56 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Kedarnath Dham During Ongoing Chardham Yatra

This year, the Chardham Yatra began with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on April 30. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The number of pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham on Wednesday surpassed its previous records as 16.56 lakh devotees paid their obeisance at the temple during the ongoing Chardham Yatra so far.

The Chardham Yatra, which was slowed down due to rain and disaster, has now picked up its pace again. For the past few days, Uttarakhand has been experiencing snowfall in the higher elevations and rain in the lower elevations, but despite this, the enthusiasm of pilgrims remains intact.

According to a government release issued here, 5,614 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham on Wednesday, bringing the total number of pilgrims visiting the shrine so far this year to 16.56 lakh, with 14 days remaining before the closing of the shrine's doors on October 23 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In 2024, 16.52 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath during the entire pilgrimage period. Similarly, the number of pilgrims has also increased at Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines.

According to the release, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for a safe pilgrimage in view of the enthusiasm of the pilgrims.

Army personnel have been deployed along the pilgrimage route, while JCBs have been arranged to clear debris at landslide-prone areas so that traffic is not disrupted for long periods.