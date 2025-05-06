More Than 1500 Engineering Teachers Likely To Be Terminated In Telangana, JNTUH Assures Inquiry Into 'Mass Layoffs'

Hyderabad: Nearly 1500 engineering faculty members in Telangana are now facing the risk of losing their jobs, as colleges have reportedly started to terminate the staff who were recruited on a temporary basis to fulfill affiliation inspection norms of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). The move comes in the wake of the annual affiliation inspection by JNTUH which concluded recently.
As per reports, many colleges, especially those in Moinabad and LB Nagar, are issuing verbal termination orders to teachers who were hired temporarily to meet inspection requirements. Shockingly, in one educational group with multiple colleges in Moinabad, as many as 11 teachers have been asked to leave. Ten of them were recruited only a few months ago. Similarly, in two engineering colleges under another institution near LB Nagar, teachers claimed that they have been clearly told that notices will be issued next month, after which they must resign.
You Failed To Ensure..
According to sources, several colleges allegedly hired faculty only for the duration of the inspection conducted by JNTUH’s Fact-Finding Committees (FFCs) from April 16 to 30, 2025. These inspection teams assess staff manpower, infrastructure, and academic standards before granting affiliation each year.
Now that the inspections are over, many colleges have started to bring down the staff and faculty strength. "They are saying things like, 'We didn't get additional seats', or 'You failed to ensure pass percentage', and are pushing us out," one teacher alleged.
Thousands At Risk Of Losing Job
Telangana has 210 affiliated colleges under JNTUH, including 133 engineering, 71 pharmacy, and six management colleges. As per internal estimates and whistleblowers from within institutions, nearly 1500 teachers may be forced to resign in the coming weeks.
One college director admitted, "Our college has 1020 seats and 270 faculty members. Another college in Moinabad has only 162 faculty for 1400 students. According to UGC norms, there should be one teacher for every 20 students. This rule is often flouted, and temporary appointments are made just for inspections. After that, teachers are asked to leave."
Biometric Attendance, But No Real Employment
Moreover, allegations have surfaced that colleges used biometric attendance systems to show teacher's presence to inspection teams in some cases, by paying minimal wages.
Aineni Santosh Kumar, President of the Telangana Schools and Technical Colleges Employees Association, said, "This is a clear case of exploitation. Colleges are dismissing faculty after inspections and filing false compliance reports with JNTUH. Teachers are not being paid the salaries declared in the records. If this continues, many families will be pushed into financial crisis."
JNTUH Responds
When contacted, JNTUH Registrar Prof Venkateswara Rao said the university had not received any complaints so far about mass faculty terminations. He assured that the university would inquire into the matter.
