Over 1400 Kanals Of Jammu And Kashmir Waqf Board Land Encroached In Jammu Division, Reveals RTI

Jammu(Jammu and Kashmir): More than 1400 kanals of land belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has been encroached in Jammu region with over 600 kanals of land grabbed in Jammu district alone, a RTI application has revealed.

In reply to the RTI application filed by social activist MM Shuja under the RTI Act 2005 on 22 July, a copy of which lies with ETV Bharat, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has revealed that more than 1400 Kanals of Waqf land have been encroached by the people in the Jammu region.

The Waqf land has been encroached in different parts of the Jammu region including Bishnah, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Gandhi Nagar, Digiana, Bathindi and Sunjwan, the RTI revealed.

In Jammu district in particular, nearly 616 kanals of Waqf land have been encroached upon including 729 kanals in Bishnah, 105 kanals in Akhnoor, and 8 kanals of land in RS Pura by Pakistani Refugees known as POJK refugees.

The RTI revealed that the encroachers constructed shops and houses on the encroached land of Waqf while some are using it for agricultural purposes.

As per the data the land of Jammu Kashmir Muslim Waqf Board has been encroached by non-Muslim organizations by constructing places of worship in Chand Nagar area of Jammu under khasra number 630 and locals at Gool Gujral have created a ‘Shamshan Ghat’ (cremation ground) and pathways on 17 kanals of encroached land.