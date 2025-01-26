Over 1,300 School Students Form Human Chain Of Constitution In Maharashtra's Sangamner

Sangamner: Students of DK More Janata Secondary and Higher Secondary School of Sahyadri Sanstha at Vadgaon Pan in Sangamner taluka celebrated the 76th Republic Day in a unique manner.

As part of Maharashtra Government's 'Ghar Ghar Samvidhan' campaign, as many as 1,332 students created a human chain of the replica of the Constitution. The move was aimed at spreading awareness among people on the Constitution and its values. The students also drew a 125-feet rangoli of of father of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Principal Sahebrao Kolhe said the initiative was meant to make the students aware of their social, economic and political rights through the study and discussion of the Constitution and to motivate them to fulfill their responsibilities.

The Maharashtra government had implemented the Ghar Ghar Samvidhan initiative on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. The initiative has been implemented in schools, colleges and educational institutions. Its objective is to make students aware of the important values ​​of the Constitution and to make them understand their rights and duties. The resolution issued by the government emphasized the importance of encouraging students to understand their fundamental rights and duties in the Constitution. The government believes that through this initiative, the spirit of social justice and nationalism will increase. The idea of ​​issuing such a government resolution was put forward by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into force on 26 January 1950. The state has ordered to display the objectives of the Constitution in prominent places in schools, colleges and hostels so that students can read it easily. Also, the objectives of the Constitution will be read daily in the hostels.