Over 13 Crore Treated In Arogya Melas: Free CT Scans, Dialysis Push Yogi Govt's Health Mission Forward In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In order to meet the healthcare needs, the Mukhyamantri Arogya Swasthya Melas, being undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government, is helping crores of people who are unable to afford healthcare service.

As per the data shared by the health department, more than 13 crore patients have benefitted from the Mukhyamantri Arogya Swasthya Melas, organised across the state under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It seems the relentless efforts to strengthen healthcare services have yielded positive results.

As per the government release, the health fairs, which offer free consultations, diagnostic tests, treatment and medicines, are becoming increasingly popular. People from all walks of life have availed various types of medical services through these accessible and efficient platforms.

From CT scans to X-rays, over 35 lakh people have already availed these free-of-cost diagnostic services. The facilities, including advanced tests, are available across all districts.

As per government sources, it was very difficult for economically weaker section to afford the high cost of dialysis in private healthcare. To cater to the needs, the state government has also launched free dialysis services in all 75 districts which has given a significant relief to kidney patients and their families. So far, more than 30,000 patients have received dialysis under this initiative.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ensured that quality healthcare services reach every village and city. Initiatives like the CM Arogya Swasthya Melas, free diagnostics, and free dialysis are transforming healthcare delivery and bringing much-needed relief to the common man. These services will be expanded even further to ensure that every citizen in the state has access to better and more affordable healthcare, the release stated.