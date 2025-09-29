ETV Bharat / state

Over 12,000 Dogs In Chennai Microchipped to Curb Rabies and Track Ownership

Chennai: In a major push to tackle rabies and track dog ownership, the Greater Chennai Corporation has microchipped over 12,255 dogs, both domestic and stray, with QR code collars and embedded chips containing complete identification and vaccination details.

Addressing the Corporation Council meeting on Monday, commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the initiative helps identify dog owners, especially in cases where foster dogs are abandoned. “The chip includes breed, owner’s name, unique ID, and rabies vaccination status. Scanning it instantly reveals the dog’s background,” he said.

Domestic dog owners are required to microchip their pets, while the corporation’s veterinary team is handling stray dog implantation. A comprehensive database of government and private veterinarians is also being maintained to track vaccination records.