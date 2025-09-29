Over 12,000 Dogs In Chennai Microchipped to Curb Rabies and Track Ownership
Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said the initiative helps identify dog owners, especially in cases where foster dogs are abandoned.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
Chennai: In a major push to tackle rabies and track dog ownership, the Greater Chennai Corporation has microchipped over 12,255 dogs, both domestic and stray, with QR code collars and embedded chips containing complete identification and vaccination details.
Addressing the Corporation Council meeting on Monday, commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the initiative helps identify dog owners, especially in cases where foster dogs are abandoned. “The chip includes breed, owner’s name, unique ID, and rabies vaccination status. Scanning it instantly reveals the dog’s background,” he said.
Domestic dog owners are required to microchip their pets, while the corporation’s veterinary team is handling stray dog implantation. A comprehensive database of government and private veterinarians is also being maintained to track vaccination records.
The program eyes improving accountability and reduce the stray dog population. Commissioner Kumaragurubaran assured that any shortcomings would be addressed. The discussion was sparked by Ward 170 AIADMK Councillor Kathir Murugan’s query on the benefits of microchipping, and further fueled by Ward 158 DMK MLA Bharathi’s criticism of animal catchers, who allegedly avoid capturing sick dogs.
In response, the Commissioner noted that multiple NGOs, not just Blue Cross, are involved in dog catching and their deployment details will be made public. Mayor Priya urged councillors to coordinate with NGOs during dog-catching operation.
Read more