ETV Bharat / state

Over 12,000 Dogs In Chennai Microchipped to Curb Rabies and Track Ownership

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said the initiative helps identify dog owners, especially in cases where foster dogs are abandoned.

Over 12,000 Dogs In Chennai Microchipped to Curb Rabies and Track Ownership
Representational image. (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: In a major push to tackle rabies and track dog ownership, the Greater Chennai Corporation has microchipped over 12,255 dogs, both domestic and stray, with QR code collars and embedded chips containing complete identification and vaccination details.

Addressing the Corporation Council meeting on Monday, commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the initiative helps identify dog owners, especially in cases where foster dogs are abandoned. “The chip includes breed, owner’s name, unique ID, and rabies vaccination status. Scanning it instantly reveals the dog’s background,” he said.

Domestic dog owners are required to microchip their pets, while the corporation’s veterinary team is handling stray dog implantation. A comprehensive database of government and private veterinarians is also being maintained to track vaccination records.

The program eyes improving accountability and reduce the stray dog population. Commissioner Kumaragurubaran assured that any shortcomings would be addressed. The discussion was sparked by Ward 170 AIADMK Councillor Kathir Murugan’s query on the benefits of microchipping, and further fueled by Ward 158 DMK MLA Bharathi’s criticism of animal catchers, who allegedly avoid capturing sick dogs.

In response, the Commissioner noted that multiple NGOs, not just Blue Cross, are involved in dog catching and their deployment details will be made public. Mayor Priya urged councillors to coordinate with NGOs during dog-catching operation.

Read more

  1. Tamil Nadu Reports Rising Dog Bite Cases, Doctors Warn Against Incomplete Rabies Vaccination
  2. Hope Floats For Kerala’s Strays As Crusader Welcomes Kozhikode Dog Park Plan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHENNAI CIVIC BODY DOG CONTROL12000 CHENNAI DOGS MICROCHIPPED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.