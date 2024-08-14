ETV Bharat / state

Over 11000 Madrasa Students Take Out 'Tiranga Rally' In Uttar Pradesh On Independence Day Eve

“Students are raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai',” he said. Ansari said that “the way this tricolor rally is full of enthusiasm and hope, it can be estimated how much love and patriotism the Muslim youth have towards the country”.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Danish Azad Ansari said that thousands of Madrasa students took out a rally on the streets of Lucknow with the tricolor.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Under the leadership of Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, a tricolor rally was taken out from Lucknow's Parivartan Chowk to Hazratganj intersection, in which about 11,000 students of madrasas along with BJP state general secretary Dharam Pal Saini took part. The rally was also attended by the registrar of the UP Madrasa Education Board and all the officers of the minority department.

He said that the “work done by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to connect madrasa students with central education is the result of progress in science, technology and English education as well”.

“Earlier, rallies were not held in this way due to which a question was raised on madrasas, but now when thousands of students of madrasas have taken out a tricolor rally on the streets of Lucknow, this has not only sent an important message of patriotism, but also a tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle,” he added.

Ahmed Zia, a student of Madrasa Hanafia Zia Al-Qur'an, said, “I am very happy and pleased that I joined this rally. Today we are remembering freedom fighters especially the sacrifices of Allama Fazl Haque Khairabadi, Maulvi Ahmedullah Shah, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Maulana Inayat Kakurvi, Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan and Ram Prasad Bismal and pay homage to them”. He said that the way Madrasas have sacrificed in the war of independence can never be forgotten.

“In the War of Independence, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all fought together and liberated the country,” Jameel Ahmad Nizami, the teacher of Madrasa Hanafia Zia Al-Qur'an, said adding “There is a flood of Madrasa students in the tricolor rally. All are holding the tricolor flag in their hands and are immersed in the celebration of independence”.

Over 11000 Madrasa Students Take Out 'Tiranga Rally' In Uttar Pradesh On Independence Day Eve (ETV Bharat)

Maulana Yasir Farooqui while talking to ETV Bharat said that the sacrifices of the martyrs in the war of independence can never be forgotten. He said that whether it was about the Ferangi Mahal in Lucknow or the Silk Handkerchief movement, the scholars were at the forefront in all of them.

Over 11000 Madrasa Students Take Out 'Tiranga Rally' In Uttar Pradesh On Independence Day Eve (ETV Bharat)

He said that there were “some elements who always question the patriotism of madrassas, but we should not pay attention to the words of such people, nor do we want to give any answer to them”.

Maulana Waseem, the teacher of Darul Uloom Warsiyya, while talking to ET Bharat, said that “our ancestors also played an important role in uniting all the people in the war of freedom and making them sharper in the war of freedom”.