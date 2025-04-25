Over 110 Schools Facing Closure In Jammu Kashmir’s Doda; Here's Why

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: At least 113 schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district were forced to close after many Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers managed to get themselves attached to schools near urban centres and institutions in soft zones, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Doda, Muhammad Hafeez, told ETV Bharat.

Following this, most of the school buildings have been taken over by other departments to run their offices, even as the students have to travel to far-off areas to get even a preliminary education.

During the tenure of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed between 2002 and 2005, a policy was brought to engage ReT teachers in schools where the general line teachers were not available. The local unemployed educated youth were preferred and were appointed to run these schools. However, after getting appointed, many of them managed to get attached to schools in urban areas or soft zones on the pretext of security threats and other reasons, Hafeez said.

Another official said that the ReT teachers were facilitated by the education department authorities themselves, and despite trying hard, many chief education officers were not able to send them back to their original place of postings.

“I have been touring different schools in the district to get data about ReT teachers who have managed to get attached to other schools of their choice, and they get to stay from the courts as well. But there is no exact data available in my office, as officers in the past haven't collected it,” the CEO said.

“I am planning to send them back to their original place of postings soon, once the exercise is completed,” he said.

As these ReT teachers have occupied posts of general line teachers in schools where they are not originally posted for a long time, many general line teachers are being transferred to schools in far-off areas, and the sword of transfer remains hanging over them all the time.

Ironically, an office bearer of the Teachers Association of Doda is also among the beneficiaries of these attachments, and he continues to enjoy “choice posting” within a few kilometres of the district headquarters of Doda.