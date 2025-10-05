ETV Bharat / state

Over 1,000 Conch Players Set Record In Pune With Seven Rhythmic Cycles

Pune: More than 1,111 conch players set a world record by performing seven rounds of 'Brahmanad', 'Saptakhand', 'Ardhavalaya', 'Tutari', 'Purnavalaya', 'Sudarshan' and 'Muktachandanaad' on the ground of SP College here.

They also played three mantras. The event was organised by the 'Keshav Shankhanad' Pathak, the first conch shell team of India. It was attended by Mahant Yogi Rohtas Nath Maharaj, President of the Rashtriya Mahakal Sena, Jagadgurukripantik Dr Chetnanand Maharaj Punekar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shankhnaad Team President Nitin Mahajan, and other dignitaries.

The team was presented the certificate by Sushma Narvekar of the World Records Book of India. Senior citizens, children, women and young musicians of Keshav Shankhanad troupe from across Maharashtra participated in the event which started with the presentation of 'Saptakhand Naad' and 'Ardhavalaya' sounds.