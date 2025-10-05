Over 1,000 Conch Players Set Record In Pune With Seven Rhythmic Cycles
The team played Brahmanad', 'Saptakhand', 'Ardhavalaya', 'Tutari', 'Purnavalaya', 'Sudarshan' and 'Muktachandanaad' at SP College in Pune.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Pune: More than 1,111 conch players set a world record by performing seven rounds of 'Brahmanad', 'Saptakhand', 'Ardhavalaya', 'Tutari', 'Purnavalaya', 'Sudarshan' and 'Muktachandanaad' on the ground of SP College here.
They also played three mantras. The event was organised by the 'Keshav Shankhanad' Pathak, the first conch shell team of India. It was attended by Mahant Yogi Rohtas Nath Maharaj, President of the Rashtriya Mahakal Sena, Jagadgurukripantik Dr Chetnanand Maharaj Punekar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Shankhnaad Team President Nitin Mahajan, and other dignitaries.
The team was presented the certificate by Sushma Narvekar of the World Records Book of India. Senior citizens, children, women and young musicians of Keshav Shankhanad troupe from across Maharashtra participated in the event which started with the presentation of 'Saptakhand Naad' and 'Ardhavalaya' sounds.
Ardhavalaya Naad represents the lower part of the earth. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was greeted with the fourth rotation of 'Tutari Naad'. After the fifth 'Purnavalaya' and sixth 'Sudarshan' rotations, the seventh 'Mukta Chhandanaad' rotation was presented in the form of Mukta Naad.
Through all the seven sounds, the audience had a vision of the seven continents of the earth, half of the lower part of the earth and spiritual unity.
Nitin Mahajan, President of the Keshav Shankhnaad Pathak, said, "The ceremony was organized on the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, 375 years of the death of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, 351 years of the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, 300 years of Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar, 135th death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh".
He said preparations for the event were on for the last one year.
