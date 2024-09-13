ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Students Suffer Food Poisoning At Jagannath University In Rajasthan

Chaksu (Rajasthan): Over 100 students residing in Jagannath University’s hostel suffered from food poisoning after consuming food. On receiving the information, a medical team promptly arrived at the university. They conducted medical examinations of the students and inspected the hostel mess, taking food samples for testing to determine the cause of the illness.

Dr. Saumya Pandit, Chief Medical and Health Officer (BCMHO) of Chaksu, confirmed that around 400 students stay on the university campus. After eating food a day prior, several students began to experience symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to sources, several affected students have been admitted to different hospitals. One student is undergoing treatment at Chaksu Sub-District Hospital, three at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH), and another at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the university administration has suggested that the illness may be due to the consumption of contaminated water, possibly caused by the recent rains. However, investigations are going on to identify the exact source of the food poisoning.