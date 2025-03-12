ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Properties, Rs 1.34 Crore In Mutual Funds: ACB Busts Rajasthan Engineer's Secret Fortune

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan claimed to have busted disproportionate assets of the Superintendent Engineer of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Avinash Sharma, and others after conducting searches at multiple properties in a corruption case.

The ACB alleged that Sharma had acquired assets far exceeding his legal income during his service, and it unearthed documents detailing 100 properties registered in Sharma's and his family's names.

“We found Rs 13 lakh in cash, along with more than Rs 30 lakh in bank accounts belonging to Sharma and his family members,” ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gyan Prakash Naval.

“He has been accused of acquiring assets worth Rs 6.25 crore, which is 253 per cent more than his income, since his appointment in the service,” he said.