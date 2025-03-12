Over 100 Properties, Rs 1.34 Crore In Mutual Funds: ACB Busts Rajasthan Engineer's Secret Fortune

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan claimed to have busted disproportionate assets of the Superintendent Engineer of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Avinash Sharma, and others after conducting searches at multiple properties in a corruption case.
The ACB alleged that Sharma had acquired assets far exceeding his legal income during his service, and it unearthed documents detailing 100 properties registered in Sharma's and his family's names.
“We found Rs 13 lakh in cash, along with more than Rs 30 lakh in bank accounts belonging to Sharma and his family members,” ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gyan Prakash Naval.
“He has been accused of acquiring assets worth Rs 6.25 crore, which is 253 per cent more than his income, since his appointment in the service,” he said.
Additionally, the agency found documents that revealed that Sharma had investments of Rs 1.34 crore in mutual funds and the stock market, as well as huge gold and silver jewellery.
“He had spent about Rs 50 lakh on the education of his daughters at expensive institutions and more than Rs 25 lakh on vehicles,” ACB Director General Dr. Ravi Prakash Mehrada said.
The initial probe also found documents linked to two bank lockers, which are yet to be searched, he said.
This comes as part of Operation 40 Plus, which was launched by ACB led by ADG Smita Srivastava, after a tip-off by some sources regarding Sharma’s illegal accumulation of wealth. “Following a detailed probe, we found that Sharma has acquired more than 40 properties. We have registered a case for disproportionate assets and conducted a search operation at seven locations in Jaipur on Tuesday,” officials said.
Also Read