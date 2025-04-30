Over 100 Illegal Bangladeshis Arrested By Surat Police

Surat: Surat Police's 'Operation Bangladesh' has achieved significant success as over 100 of the 150 suspects arrested during search operations turned out to be Bangladeshi nationals.

The accused include 45 women. A joint investigation by Surat Police and Central agencies revealed that the suspects had crossed the Indian border and entered the country with the help of an agent. They had been hiding in various areas of Surat city. Bangladeshi numbers and chats were found on the mobile phones of 50 other suspects.

Agencies including police, Indian Air Force, BSF, Indian Navy and Intelligence Bureau conducted joint interrogation of those arrested during the search operations. At present, all the arrested Bangladeshis have been kept at a beggar home in Surat. Their documents have been verified to ascertain their identities.

Special teams of various agencies have also been deployed in rural areas of Surat. The search for other suspects is on. Surat Rural LCB, Inspector RB Bhatol said, "A total of 239 suspects were arrested from rural areas of Surat. Out of these, 60 have been confirmed to be Bangladeshis so far. Intensive interrogation of all has started. This figure is likely to increase".

Meanwhile, a massive demolition drive targeting illegal Bangladeshi settlements is underway in Ahmedabad’s Chandola area. Late on night of April 28, a police convoy, accompanied by an Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) team and 50 JCB machines, reached the site. Demolition work began at 7 a.m. the next morning.