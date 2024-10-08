Over 10 Per Cent Of Assam's Population Unemployed, Says Govt Data

Guwahati: Over 10 per cent of Assam's total population is unemployed, according to the statistics of the Assam government there are 33,591,76 unemployed registered their names in the unemployment portal of the government of Assam.

Interestingly, the number of unemployed increased by 13 lakhs in the last 10 months. The statistics came in sharp contrast with the tall talk of employment generation by the BJP-led government, which had just completed the third year of its second term in office in Assam.

A total of 34,28,763 people applied for registering their names in the employment portal of the Assam government, which includes 19,78,558 males, 14,49,628 females and 577 belonging to third gender. Out of the applications received, 65,894 were rejected and 3,695 are still under consideration, which adds up to the total figure of 33,59,176 unemployed in the state. This is a little over 10 percent of Assam's total population which is 3.33 crore. The statistics further said that out of the 33,59,176 unemployed, the highest 12,88,473 are higher secondary pass, while 7.29,132 are graduates, and 1,04,565 are postgraduates.

While there are 798 PhD degree holders, who are still unemployed, the number of class 10th pass who are unemployed is 483165 while there are 13985 people who are ITI pass out.

It may be mentioned that addressing the rising unemployment issue was one of the major poll planks of the BJP-led government that came to power in Assam in 2016. However, the statistics indicate that the government has failed to address the issue. The number of unemployed is increasing by 1.5 lakh every month.

It may be recalled that the Assam government has recently digitized the process of registration of unemployment. While it was expected that the process of digitization will streamline the process of recruitment and reduce the number of unemployed, yet the numbers are increasing on a daily basis.

"The BJP-led government in Assam has been publishing large advertisements through the media about providing financial assistance for young people for entrepreneurial activities. However, the graph of unemployment is showing a rising trend," said Congress leader Mira Borthakur while adding that this government led by BJP has assured to create five lakh jobs every year. She said, that although there are over 33 lakh registered unemployed in the state, there are lakhs more who had not registered their names on the portal.

