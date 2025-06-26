ETV Bharat / state

Over 10 Per Cent Decline In Amarnath Pilgrims After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: The Amarnath pilgrimage to the high-altitude Himalayan cave shrine in Kashmir has seen over a 10 per cent decline in Hindu pilgrims following the Pahalgam terror attack, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

The annual pilgrimage drew over 5.12 lakhs of Hindu pilgrims last year, the highest in the last 12 years. This year, the yatra will start from July 3 and end on August 9 via the popular tourist destinations of Pahalgam and Sonmarg routes amid heightened security deployment.

But Sinha said that the pilgrim number has dropped by about 35000-40000 this year following the April 22 terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator.

“Over 236801 lakh pilgrims had registered for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra before the April 22 terror attack. We requested those who had registered for the yatra before April 22 to confirm their arrival for the pilgrimage. Until yesterday, 85,000 yatris have confirmed they are coming. I hope the numbers will increase in the coming days,” said LG Manoj Sinha, addressing a press conference here.

Early this month, Sinha, who is the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board that oversees the Yatra, undertook the pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal track.

According to LG Sinha, the chopper service at the cave shrine has been suspended in the face of safety and security concerns. However, he dismissed the concern that it would impact the yatra, saying only 8 per cent of pilgrims would avail themselves of the helicopter service.

The government has declared all routes to the cave shrine a ‘no flying zone’, banning drones and balloons during the yatra.

According to him, heightened security arrangements have been put in place, with J&K Police, the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces working jointly for the safety and security of the yatra.