Ovarian Cancer On Rise Among Young Women In Kashmir: Top Oncologist

In a special conversation with ETV Bhart's Parvez ud Din, Dr. Shamima Wani, Professor and Head of the Department of Oncology, GMC Srinagar, delved into the increasing trend of ovarian cancer in young women in Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

“70 percent of patients admitted to the oncology department of GMC Srinagar are affected by this cancer (ovarian cancer). Our data show that the number of ovarian cancer patients is increasing compared to breast cancer,” warned the oncologist.

Dr. Sham said that the number of ovarian cancer patients has been increasing in the Kashmir Valley in the last few years. Compared to breast cancer and other cancers, ovarian cancer is now seen more in women here, she said.

“But not every cyst can be cancer. Ovarian cancer is a cancer that arises from the uncontrolled division of ovarian cells which if left untreated, can also engulf the surrounding tissues. There are three types of ovarian cancer, including epithelial ovarian cancer, germ cell tumors and stromal cell tumors,” she explained.

Dr Shamima said that in ovarian cancer, small cysts start forming in one or both ovaries, which later turn cancerous.

Srinagar: In an alarming development with regard to women health, ovarian cancer cases among young women are on the rise in Kashmir, a leading oncologist has said.

Dr Shamima said that the cancer, which was traditionally seen among women above 50 years of age, is also found in women aged 30 to 40 years. She said that epithelial ovarian cancer was most common, which was earlier seen in elderly women, but now it is not limited to women of any particular age.

Over the causal agents, Dr. Shamima Wani said that there are many reasons behind this including late marriage, obesity, late or no childbearing, changes in diet and lifestyle and use of some hormonal drugs.

“Apart from this, continuous formation of eggs in the ovaries can also cause ovarian cancer. The formation of eggs in the ovaries should stop for some time. The continuous formation of eggs in the ovaries has negative effects on the ovaries due to which the risk of cancer also increases”.

Regarding the causes of ovarian cancer in young or unmarried girls, Dr. Shamima said that these include changes in lifestyle and diet, especially pesticides in vegetables and fruits.

As for treatment, she said that 80 percent of ovarian cancer patients are reported at stage three, while 20 percent of patients at stage one and two.

“In such a case, complete treatment is possible only in stage one and two. Treatment at stage three is not completely possible. However, even in this stage, 70 percent of patients can be cured, but there is no guarantee that the cancer will not return,” she said.

Along with breast cancer, the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer is also increasing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley. Among them, the number of young women is not less, she said.

According to experts, in the past few years, there has been an increase in gynecological cancers in Kashmir compared to other states and UTs of the country.

Ovaries are an important part of the female reproductive system. The female reproductive system has two sets of ovaries on either side of the uterus. The ovaries contain ova or eggs which are released for each menstrual cycle. The ovaries are the reproductive glands of women which are dedicated to producing eggs and the female hormones estrogen and progesterone.