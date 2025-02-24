Outrage Mounts After Tribal Couple Trampled To Death In Elephant Attack In Kerala's Aralam; BJP Calls For Hartal Today

Kannur: The public anger over the tragic death of a tribal couple in a wild elephant attack in Kerala's Aralam is ceasing to stop with locals refusing to hand over the bodies to the authorities as a mark of protest.

The tribal couple, Velli and his wife Leela, were tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant on the evening of February 23, 2024.

In a powerful display of protest, locals on Sunday took the bodies of the deceased couple into possession, preventing authorities from removing them. Forest department officials who arrived at the scene to collect the bodies were also confronted by the protesters, who are demanding immediate action from the government.

“We didn’t sleep last night because we were terrified of the elephants. The tribals have no protection. How are we supposed to live like this? Are we being used as a wall for the elephants?” a protester shouted. The community insists they will not allow the bodies to be taken until the district administration arrives to address their concerns.

In response to the tragedy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a hartal (general strike) in the Aralam panchayat on Monday, demanding urgent intervention from the authorities.

Minister Responds To Tragedy

Forest Minister A K Saseendran expressed his condolences over the tragic incident, calling the death of the tribal couple “sad.” The minister attributed the increasing wild elephant disturbances in the area to the lack of undergrowth in Aralam Farm, which has been a factor in driving wild animals into human settlements. He also pointed out that the delayed construction of the elephant barrier wall has contributed to the problem.

Saseendran further stated that he would investigate whether there was a lack of coordination among the concerned departments and promised to take necessary action. The district collector has been tasked with examining the situation and submitting a report to the government.

An all-party meeting is also being convened today in Kannur under the leadership of the district collector to discuss a permanent solution to the growing issue of wild animal attacks in the region. The government is also planning to implement an action plan similar to that in Wayanad to address the safety concerns of the local residents.

The Call For Immediate Action

While acknowledging the emotional response of the people, Minister Saseendran emphasized the unique challenges posed by the Aralam farm’s terrain and wildlife. He urged the community to remain vigilant and assured them that there would be no delay in distributing compensation to the victims' families.

The protesters, however, remain firm in their demand for immediate solutions. They are calling for the speedy construction of the elephant barrier wall and better protection for the tribal community in the area. With 11 fatalities from wild elephant attacks reported so far this year, the community is growing increasingly concerned for their safety and livelihood.

The incident occurred when Velli and Leela, residents of Block 13 in Aralam, were collecting cashew nuts in the evening. After they went missing, their bodies were discovered during a search the following day. The community remains in shock, demanding justice and immediate action to prevent further tragedies.