Outrage As Authorities Ban Entry Of Transport Corporation Buses Into Srinagar

Srinagar: When the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir held its first assembly session, people heaved a sigh of relief as they expected resolution of their mounting grievances.

But the first session held in Srinagar brought sufferings for thousands of passengers as the traffic police citing traffic congestion in the city disallowed public buses run by the government's State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC).

This informal decision with no government approval has made passengers suffer, dozens of drivers and conductors on the verge of losing livelihood, and daily losses to the corporation which was on revival since the inception of these buses.

Passengers who travel in these buses to Srinagar include employees, students, patients and other working persons say the SRTC buses provide them an affordable and economical means of transport.

"In SRTC buses, I pay Rs 40 fare from Pulwama to Srinagar which is not a burden for me. But when I travel by a cab service, the fare increases thrice which I cannot pay," Saima Jan, a student, told ETV Bharat.

Passengers said that disallowing public transport increases more private transport like cars which create more traffic jams in the city. "When we stop one bus which carries 50 passengers, the passengers are compelled to use their private cars, which creates more congestion," another passenger said.

From a loss making sector for years, the SRTC's revamped transport system helped in revenue generation and the corporation was able to pay its employees, who otherwise would protest daily for their unpaid salaries.

Launched in 2020, the SRTC's new fleet of more than 100 buses was aimed to provide regular and affordable transport to the people in Jammu and Kashmir. Within Srinagar and Jammu cities, the corporation launched around 40 e-buses and rest as diesel-run buses for other ten districts.

General Manager SRTC Showkat Ahmad said that the launch of the new service revived the loss making corporation and the revenue generation increased every financial year.

"From Rs 125 crore in the last financial year, we expect a revenue of Rs 150 crore in the current financial year. We cleared around 70 crore liability also, and the borrowing from the government also decreased sharply. If the buses are halted, the SRTC will again fall into debt," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

As per the general manager, more than 17600 passengers use these buses daily from the ten districts of the Valley, generating a daily revenue of Rs 8 lakhs.

"After the halts, the revenue collection has decreased to Rs 5 lakh only a day," he added.